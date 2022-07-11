Fraudster Impersonates Kamrup (M) DC To Demand Money From People

The deputy commissioner (DC) of Kamrup Metropolitan district in Assam, Pallav Gopal Jha on Monday filed an FIR against an unidentified fraudster who is posing as him to demand money from people.

IAS Jha’s office filed the complaint at the Panbazar police station regarding a fraudster using multiple numbers and impersonating him to solicit “financial transactions from different individuals”.

The office of the deputy commissioner, in the FIR stated that a fraudster is impersonating the Kamrup Metro DC to demand money from people including officers of the district administration.

Meanwhile, ADC Kalpana Deka also complained of receiving several messages on WhatsApp from different numbers demanding money.

According to her, the fraudster also sent two links, suspected to be malicious.

It may be noted that the DC office also highlighted three numbers in the FIR which were identified to have been used for making the fraudulent calls.