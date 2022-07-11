Fraudster Impersonates Kamrup (M) DC To Demand Money From People

The deputy commissioner (DC) of Kamrup Metropolitan district in Assam, Pallav Gopal Jha on Monday filed an FIR against an unidentified fraudster who is posing as him to demand money from people.
IAS Jha’s office filed the complaint at the Panbazar police station regarding a fraudster using multiple numbers and impersonating him to solicit “financial transactions from different individuals”.
The office of the deputy commissioner, in the FIR stated that a fraudster is impersonating the Kamrup Metro DC to demand money from people including officers of the district administration.
Meanwhile, ADC Kalpana Deka also complained of receiving several messages on WhatsApp from different numbers demanding money.
According to her, the fraudster also sent two links, suspected to be malicious.
It may be noted that the DC office also highlighted three numbers in the FIR which were identified to have been used for making the fraudulent calls.
In addition, the screenshots of WhatsApp chats were also enclosed by the office of the DC.
The FIR read, “In inviting a reference to the subject cited above, I seek bring tour notice that a certain fraudster has been impersonating on behalf of the Deputy Commissioner, Kamrup Metropolitan District, Guwahati, Shri Pallav Gopal Jha, IAS soliciting various financial transactions from different individuals including officers of the District Administration using different phone numbers, such as 87610-37936, 96536-45522 and 93287-80227.”
“Additional numbers may also be in use for such fraudulent activities. In this regard, you are requested to register a First Information Report, and investigate the matter urgently. This is your information and necessary action,” the complaint read.