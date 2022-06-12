3.5 Lakh Metric Tonnes Paddy Procured by State: Assam CM

The Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of all districts of Assam have worked hard to reach the state government’s target of procuring 6,98,500 metric tonnes of paddy during the monsoon season this year. A total of 3.5 lakh metric tonnes of paddy have been procured by the state government this year.

This was stated by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who chaired the ‘DCs conference’ being held in Tezpur in Sonitpur district of Assam on Sunday.

Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “I am optimistic that this year will have a significant impact on agricultural investment, crop planning, productivity and socio-economic outcomes in rural areas.”

Sarma also hoped that the DCs will take special initiatives to promote and expand the production of oilseeds and pulses in the state.”

Meanwhile the chief minister also said that everyone must work collectively for the upliftment of the poorer sections of the society. He said that the schemes being initiated by the state government will help in the development and growth of the poorer sections.