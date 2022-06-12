Sonia Gandhi Admitted to Hospital Due to Covid Related Issues

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi due to Covid-19 related issues on Sunday.

As per sources, the throat infection team and ENT specialist of the doctors are examining her.

She is reportedly stable and will be kept at the hospital for observation.

Meanwhile, taking to twitter, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said, “Congress President, Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital today owing to Covid-related issues. She is stable and will be kept at the hospital for observation. We thank all the Congress men and women as also all well-wishers for their concern and good wishes.”