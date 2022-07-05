3.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Assam

cThe depth of the earthquake was 35 km which occurred at 11:03 am early in the morning.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 05-07-2022, 11:03:48 IST, Lat: 24.61 & Long: 93.02, Depth: 35 Km Location: Assam," NCS tweeted.
Earlier today, an earthquake of magnitude 5.0 occurred 215 km east southeast of Port Blair in the Andaman and Nicobar islands. The depth of the earthquake was 44 km which occurred at 5:57 am.
At 8:05, another earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale occurred 187 km southeast of Port Blair.