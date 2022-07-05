In Assam, Villagers and NGO Help Flood-Affected Family In Daughter’s Wedding

Amid the prevailing flood situation in Assam, a village and an NGO in Darrang district have come forward to help a flood-affected family in conducting the marriage ceremony of their daughter.

The incident was reported from Barthekerabari village near Mangaldoi in the district which has been inundated with flood waters.

The wedding of Dipandita Bora, a girl from that village was scheduled earlier but the devastating flood destroyed everything, and now her family was confused about how to hold the wedding.

On Monday, Dipandita's wedding was held in presence of the local villagers and the members of the NGO.

"My family was worried about my wedding because the entire village was badly affected by the devastating flood. But the local villagers and the NGO have come forward to help us," Dipandita Bora said.

"On July 1, they came to our house and finalized the wedding function to be held today. There were about 4-5 feet of water inside our house. We returned to our home five days back. Our home was damaged in flood and there was no place to live and we were staying in other villager's house in last five days. Today we did a little repair to our house," she added.

Meanwhile, the bride and her family thanked the villagers and the humanitarian organization for their support.