Assam: 38 Cattle Heads Rescued In Goalpara

As many as 38 cattle heads were rescued in Assam’s Goalpara district on Friday night.

The seizure was made at Krishnai town of the district.

According to sources, the cattle heads were being smuggled to Bangladesh before being intercepted by police at Krishnai.

An investigation to unearth further linkages is on.

Last month, sleuths of East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) seized a truck under the suspicion of cattle smuggling in Meghalaya’s Ri bhoi district and Assam’s Kamrup Metro.

As many as 21 cattle heads were rescued during the seizure of the truck bearing the registration number ‘AS 01 LC 8185.’

According to police, the truck was en route Byrnihat from Nagaon when it was intercepted at Link Road in Jorabat.