3 PLA Militants Nabbed In Manipur With Arms

Three cadres belonging to the proscribed People’s Liberation Army (PLA) were apprehended with arms and ammunition at Moreh in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district along Indo-Myanmar border on Friday.

Acting on specific input about movement of PLA cadres, a team of Manipur police and troops of Moreh battalion jointly launched an operation and arrested the insurgents from Jangnoi village in Moreh.

“One AK series rifle, two 0.32 pistols and 14 live rounds were recovered from their possession,” a police official said.

According to officials, the insurgents were attempting infiltration with the intention to target security forces.

Later, the arrested insurgents, along with recovered items, were handed over to Moreh Police for further investigation.