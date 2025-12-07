3rd Kalyan Barooah Awards 2025 Announced: Winners Honored for North East Journalism

The North East Media Forum (NEMF), in collaboration with My Home India, has announced the winners of the 3rd Kalyan Barooah Awards – 2025, honouring journalists for outstanding reportage on issues concerning India’s North Eastern region.

A five-member jury evaluated nominations across different categories. The panel included former AIR Director General Moushumi Chakrabarty, senior journalists Achinta Borah (PTI), Sandeep Phukan (The Hindu), Sachin Gogoi (BBC), and Prof. Shashwati Goswami, Regional Director of IIMC Aizawl.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was conferred on Monalisa Changkija of Nagaland Page for her remarkable and sustained contribution to journalism in the North East.

In the Print Category, the award went to Amal Goswami, Chief Staff Reporter of Dainik Janambhumi, Assam. The Electronic Media Award was awarded to Kshetrimayum Premchand, Chief Reporter of SKTV News, Imphal, Manipur. Meanwhile, in the Digital Media Category, Mridul Kumar Handique of Pratidin Digital, Assam, was recognised.

No entries were received for the Still Photography and Videography categories this year.

The awards will be formally presented on December 11, 2025, at the Constitution Club of India, New Delhi, coinciding with the birth anniversary of the late Kalyan Barooah.

The NEMF is a Delhi-based organisation supporting journalists from the North Eastern region working in Delhi-NCR or reporting on North East India. My Home India is an NGO dedicated to fostering emotional integration between people from across India and the North Eastern region.

