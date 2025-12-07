Raipur BLOs, Supervisors Honoured for Achieving 100% Target in Special Revision Campaign

In a recognition ceremony held today, 15 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and 7 Supervisors from Raipur Nagar Dharsiwa Assembly Constituency No. 47 were felicitated for their exceptional performance in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Campaign, having achieved 100% of their targets ahead of schedule.

Under the guidance of Collector and District Election Officer Dr. Gaurav Singh, District Panchayat CEO Mr. Kumar Bishwaranjan presented the officers with shawls and appreciation certificates for their dedication and efficiency.

The 15 BLOs honoured for their outstanding contribution included Ms. Manju Kosariya (Booth No. 195), Ms. Sunita Singh (Booth No. 197), Mrs. Anuradha Dubey (Booth No. 199), Ms. Homeswari Sahu (Booth No. 201), Ms. Glory Dheedhi (Booth No. 204), Ms. Jyoti Ghidode (Booth No. 191), Ms. Budhwantin Sanj Sultan (Booth No. 184), Ms. Santoshi Sinha (Booth No. 181), Ms. Sarika Tiwari (Booth No. 149), Ms. Savitri Dubey (Booth No. 148), Ms. Gayatri Ratre (Booth No. 216), Ms. Neetu Sahu (Booth No. 225), Mr. Om Prakash Verma (Booth No. 221), Ms. Yogeshwari Sahu (Booth No. 106), and Ms. Lata Verma (Booth No. 133).

The supervisors recognised for their exemplary work were Ms. Anju Kosariya, Ms. Manish Sahu, Ms. Poonam Jha, Ms. Poonam Sharma, Ms. Aastha Vaishnav, Mr. Ashwin Sahu, and Mr. Pucharam Gaikwad.

Additional Collector Mr. Naveen Thakur, along with other departmental officials, attended the felicitation ceremony, appreciating the officers’ commitment to ensuring a smooth and timely voter registration revision process.

