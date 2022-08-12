4 Assam Cops To Receive ‘Union Home Minister’s Medal For Excellence in Investigation’

Four Assam police personnel are slated to receive the ‘Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation’ on Independence Day for their exceptional skills performed on-duty.

The four awardees are - Hojai Superintendent of Police (SP) Barun Purkayastha, Kaliabor sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Mrinmoy Das, Deputy Superintendent of Police Rosy Talukdar and Sub-Inspector Narayan Saikia.

According to an official press release, a total of 151 police personnel across India will be awarded with the prestigious medal.

These include, Six each from Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi; four from Assam, Haryana, Odisha; one each from Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Puducherry and Nagaland; two from Jharkhand, three from Chhattisgarh; eight from Rajasthan, Kerala, West Bengal; seven from Bihar; five from Tamil Nadu, Telangana, NIA, NCB; ten from Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh; eleven from Maharashtra; and fifteen from CBI.

Among the awardees are also 28 women police personnel.

This award was initiated with the aim to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and to recognize such Excellence in Investigation.