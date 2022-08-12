Former CJI to Provide Scholarship to Law Students, Donates Rajya Sabha Salary

Former Chief Justice of India (CJI), Ranjan Gogoi, has decided to provide a scholarship programme for aspiring law students.

This scholarship is open to deserving students set to pursue a five-year integrated bachelor course in law (BA-LLB) from any recognized institution in Assam or outside the state.

The scholarship programme will start from the academic session commencing this year. Students already pursuing the course can also apply.

Reportedly, the scholarship fund has been created out of the salary and allowances that Justice Gogoi has earned as a Rajya Sabha member since he took oath as a member of Rajya Sabha in March 2020.

Notably, Ranjan Gogoi did not take a single penny or take allowances during his entire stint in the upper house.

The scholarship will help the students pursue a career in the field of law and can be used in the form of reimbursement of tuition fees and hostel accommodation for the entire duration of the course for the selected students. While students already pursuing the course will receive the benefits of the scholarship for the remaining period.