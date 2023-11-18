4 Assam Men Dead After Huge Rock Crushes Car in Arunachal

Reports said, Christopher Hemram and his team were on their way back to Gossaigaon after attending a religious program in Arunachal. The incident reportedly occurred on National Highway-13 near Muri Mugli and Gemi in Arunachal Pradesh.

The huge rock fell on the Wagon R they were traveling on following a landslide, reports said. The vehicle bears registration number AS16J0871.

Further, reports claimed that the mortal remains of the four deceased persons will reach Gossaigaon on Sunday.