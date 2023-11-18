4 Assam Men Dead After Huge Rock Crushes Car in Arunachal

Four persons from Assam met a tragic end after a huge rock crushed their vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh, reports said on Saturday.
According to sources, the four individuals were residents of Assam’s Gossaigaon. The deceased men have been identified as Reverend Christopher Hemram, Abhijit Hemram and Lakshminath Kisku of Srirampur, and Nirmal Hemram of Nepalpara.
Reports said, Christopher Hemram and his team were on their way back to Gossaigaon after attending a religious program in Arunachal. The incident reportedly occurred on National Highway-13 near Muri Mugli and Gemi in Arunachal Pradesh.
The huge rock fell on the Wagon R they were traveling on following a landslide, reports said. The vehicle bears registration number AS16J0871.
Further, reports claimed that the mortal remains of the four deceased persons will reach Gossaigaon on Sunday.