Nagaland: Massive Rock Hits Car After Landslide, 2 Dead

Two persons have reportedly died after a massive rock smashed a car as a result of a landslide in Nagaland.
As per sources, three persons have been seriously injured in the incident.
The tragic incident occurred at National Highway 29 in Dimapur’s Chumoukedima district. The vehicle with passengers was on its way to Kohima.
The landslide is suspected to have occurred due to incessant rainfall. The visuals of the horrific incident were captured on a dashboard in the camera of a car waiting behind.
The identity of those deceased and injured has not been ascertained as of now.