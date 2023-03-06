Police Arrest 4 Boys Including Minors in Connection to Digboi Rampage

A group of four boys including three minors have been arrested in Assam’s Digboi for creating terror among people late at night.

One of the apprehended boys has been identified as Buddhis Das (20). The other arrested boys are minors under age group 15-16.

The gang of boys had been going on a rampage since late Friday in Digboi locality. They had reportedly damaged several cars, broken many doors and windows of several households in the area.

The police launched search operations to nab the boys after verifying CCTV footages of the locality. The gang of boys was finally arrested by the police on Sunday.

The incident was reported from Asia’s first oil city on March 3 where locals had to suffer because of hooliganism by unidentified miscreants.

As per a CCTV footage, the four boys used stones to damage pick-up vans, cars starting from the Anandapara locality to Tupla basti in Digboi.