4 Dead In Separate Road Accidents Across Assam; Several Injured

At least four people lost their lives, and several others were injured in a series of tragic road accidents reported from different parts of Assam on Sunday and late Saturday night, casting a pall of gloom over multiple districts.

Youth Killed in SilcharAfter Car Crashes into Roadside Shop

In the Cachar district, a horrific accident took place on the Silchar–Aizawl National Highway. The incident occurred on Saturday evening near the Kali Temple adjacent to Sarkishaah Mokam.

According to reports, a high-speed Swift Dzire lost control and rammed into a roadside fast food shop. The impact of the crash was devastating. Subodh Das, a young man who was inside the shop at the time, sustained critical injuries and died on the spot.

The shocking incident, captured on a CCTV camera, quickly triggered panic in the area. Agitated locals gathered at the scene, leading to a tense situation for some time. Police soon arrived, brought the situation under control, and recovered the body, which was later sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) for post-mortem examination.

The vehicle involved in the accident has been seized, and a case has been registered. An investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the crash.

Biker Dies in Kaliabor, Five Injured

In another tragic incident at Ranglut in Jakhalabandha under Kaliabor, a small-scale fish trader riding a motorcycle was killed after being hit by a Maruti Celerio (registration number AS 04 AD 0630).

Eyewitnesses said the speeding car struck the biker, causing him to be thrown off the road. He reportedly hit a roadside tree and died on the spot. Five occupants of the Celerio sustained injuries in the collision and were rushed to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

Two Youths Killed in Digboi Night Accident

Late at night, a separate accident in Digboi Pawoi claimed the lives of two young men, Shantanu Devnath and Mridul Devnath, residents of Digboi Milan Nagar.

Police sources said the duo were travelling in a car when the driver lost control of the vehicle, which then crashed into a roadside tree. The collision proved fatal, and both occupants died at the scene.

The sudden deaths have left the local community in deep shock and mourning.

Tanker Driver Dies in Duliajan

In Duliajan, a tanker driver lost his life in a severe road accident. The high-speed tanker (registration number NL 01 K 7479) reportedly lost control and crashed along the roadside.

The impact was so intense that the driver became trapped inside the mangled vehicle and died instantly. As of the latest reports, police have not been able to establish the identity of the deceased driver. Rescue operations were ongoing, with authorities suspecting that no other persons were inside the tanker at the time of the accident.

Assam Road Safety Concerns Rise

These four accidents, occurring in different districts within a single day, underline the urgent need for enhanced road safety measures across Assam. Authorities have urged drivers to follow traffic rules and avoid reckless behaviour, particularly under the influence of alcohol. Residents have also called for increased patrolling, stricter enforcement of speed limits, and improved public awareness campaigns to prevent further tragedies.