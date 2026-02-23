18 Dead, Several Critical In Pokhara-Kathmandu Bus Accident In Nepal

In a tragic acciden bus accident occurred last night in Nepal. At least 18 people were killed, and 26 others were injured after a passenger bus travelling from Pokhara to Kathmanduplunged into the Trishuli River along the Prithvi Highway.

According to the report, the tragic accident occurred in the Dhading district when the bus veered off the road and fell nearly 300 metres down into the river below. According to police, there were 44 passengers on board at the time in the bus.

The report said that the deceased included six women and 12 men. Among the victims are two foreign nationals, one man and one woman, reportedly citizens of New Zealand. Several foreign tourists were said to be travelling on the bus.

As per the report, A total of 26 injured passengers were rescued from the accident site and rushed to nearby hospitals. While some are undergoing treatment at local health centres, most of the critically injured have been referred to hospitals in Kathmandu for advanced medical care. Officials later informed that 27 people were brought to hospitals during the rescue process.

The rescue operation was carried out under extremely challenging conditions, with teams working in darkness and difficult terrain nearly one kilometre below the roadway. Survivors were located using torchlights and horse lights before being carried uphill to the road and transported by ambulance.

Joint rescue efforts were undertaken by the Nepal Army, Armed Police Force (APF), and Nepal Police. A team from the Disaster Management Base of the Armed Police Force in Adamghat, led by DSP Sunil Giri, along with divers from the Disaster Management Training Centre in Kurintar, were deployed to assist in relief and recovery operations.