4 Drug Peddlers Detained In Multiple Raids across Assam

Continuing its efforts to curb the drug menace, Assam police detained two drug peddlers red-handed in Dhubri on Saturday night.
The detained individuals were identified as Nazrul Islam and Raju Das. The police seized a significant quantity of intoxicating tablets from their possession.
Interestingly, in another instance, the state police in Nalbari conducted an anti-drug drive in the Mukalmua locality and apprehended a drug smuggler named Ramzan Ali, also known as Buta, during the operation.
The police confiscated 27 containers filled with drugs from Ramzan, along with 36.48 grams of heroin, 62 intoxicating tablets, and a sum of cash.
Furthermore, Khairul Islam, a notorious drug dealer from Rupohihat, was apprehended in another operation in Assam’s Nagaon district.
Khairul, who is known for his involvement in drug dealing and other criminal activities, was arrested from Bilpar locality.