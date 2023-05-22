Contraband Drugs Worth Rs 12 Crore Seized In Mizoram

Acting on intelligence inputs, a team of SB of Mizoram police intercepted a truck bearing registration number ‘MZ-01X-2184’ at Tawngtaimual, Zemabawk and recovered 200 soap cases of heroin, weighing 2.461 kg.

The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at over Rs 12 crore.

Meanwhile, the seized heroin, vehicle, and handyman (claimed to be a 16-year-old juvenile from Hailakandi of Assam) of the seized vehicle were handed over to Bawngkawn police station for further investigation.

A case under the ND&PS Act was lodged, police said.

Earlier this month, a drug peddler was arrested with a huge quantity of heroin, in soap cases, worth Rs. 12.5 crores in Mizoram.

The Mizoram Police Special Branch (CID SB) arrested the drug peddler Abdul Mazid Laskar, a resident of Assam’s Cachar district. Acting on a confidential tip, a special team of Mizoram Police carried out a raid in which they intercepted a truck and arrested the drug peddler with heroin in Seling.

During the raid, the police seized 2.553kg of heroin in 200 soap cases from his possession.

The international market of the seized heroin is suspected to be more than Rs. 12.5 crore.