4 Hardcore ULFA-I Cadres Lay Down Arms in Assam, Return to Mainstream

As many as four hardcore United Liberation Front of Axom-Independent (ULFA-I) cadres surrendered before the Assam police and returned to the mainstream, of late.
Following the development, a surrender ceremony of the ULFA-I cadres was held at the Assam Police Headquarters in the presence of Assam Director General of Police GP Singh, Special DGP Harmeet Singh and other senior police officials of the department at Ulubari in Guwahati on Wednesday.
The surrendered senior ULFA-I leaders were identified Dipok Hatiboruah alias Dibya Axom, Nayann Patmaut alias Bikram Axom, Montu Moran alias Latest Axom alias Kulang Moran and Palash Moran alias Gopal Axom.
As per police records, Dipok Hatiboruah alias Dibya Axom, son of Deben Hatiboruah of Tokowanigaon under Digboi police station of Tinsukia district.
Dibya who served as S/S LT rank in the outlawed organization had joined ULFA-I on May 25, 2011. He got his three months of warfare training at Taka in Myanmar and had surrendered before Charaideo police at the office of the Superintendent of Police on November 24, 2023.
Nayan Patmaut alias Bikram Axom, son of Tupidhar Patmaout of Lukhura Kham Gorakhiya habi under Sonari police station of Charaideo district.
Nayan served as S/S Captain Rank in the outlawed organization; he joined ULFA-I in the year 2010. He got his three months of warfare training at Taka in Myanmar. Nayan surrendered before Charaideo police at the office of the Superintendent of Police on November 24, 2023 along with Dibya Axom.
Both had deposited two Thailand Hand Grenade, one Austria-made 9x19 Pistol and 25 rounds of 9mm ammunition during the time of their surrender.
Meanwhile, Palash Moran alias Gopal Axom, son of Rohen Moran of No.2 Nolonigaon under Pengri police station of Tinsukia district and Montu Moran alias Latest Axom, son of Lt Pabitra Moran of No.1 Nolonigaon under Pengri police station of Tinsukia district surrendered before the office of Superintendent of Police in Tinsukia on November 2 and 3, 2023, respectively.
Montu Moran served as S/S CPL Rank in the outlawed organization; he joined ULFA-I on December 4, 2018. He got his two months of warfare training at Taka in Myanmar.
On the other hand, Palash Moran with no rank in the outlawed organization had joined ULFA-I in the year 2021. He got his three months of warfare training at 779 camp in Myanmar.