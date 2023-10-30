Assam DGP’s Clarion Call Fails, Another Youth from Moran Joins ULFA-I

At a time when the Assam DGP GP Singh issued a clarion call, urging the youths of the state to abstain from joining an autocratic organization like banned militant group ULFA-I, reports of another youth joining the outfit has come to fore on Monday.
The youth joining the militant outfit has been identified as Palash Konwar of Damoikhati in Borpathar locality under Dibrugarh District.
A video of the youth joining the ULFA-I has been surfacing on the social media platforms.
In the video, the youth has also confirmed his joining the militant outfit.
The decision to join the militant outfit has led to chaos amongst the family members of the youth.
The father and other family members while speaking to the media pleaded the Commander-in-Chief Paresh Baruah to spare his son and send him back to Moran.
Earlier, a youth apparently a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) player from Assam’s Bajali district who joined the outlawed faction United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) in the year 2022 was reportedly executed for attempting to flee the camp in Myanmar.
According to the family members of the deceased ULFA-I cadre identified as Pranab Axom alias Bibhakar Kalita from Pathsala had allegedly attempted to escape from camp earlier in September this year along with another cadre namely Deep Axom alias Tanmoy Bora. Accordingly, both of them were sentenced to death by the ULFA-I.
Speaking to the media, the father of the deceased ULFA-I cadre said, “My son had joined the banned ULFA-I on March 9, 2022. I was informed recently that he was killed while attempting to flee the camp, thus, I urge ULFA-I Commander-in-Chief Paresh Baruah to clarify his stand on the matter, if he is alive.”
The father of the deceased cadre also mentioned that the condition of the ULFA-I camp is very pathetic and below standard. Moreover, the cadres are fed only with ‘Parimal Rice’ and ‘Lai Xaak’ (Mustard Greens) twice daily, asserted the father.
“There is a scarcity of food in the ULFA-I camps, the cadres are fed meal twice daily i.e. only in the morning and during the afternoon hours. They don’t serve dinner. Due to this, many youths have died in the camp,” added the father of the cadre.
Meanwhile, ULFA-I took a dig on Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh and asked him to focus on bringing transparency in his department instead of accessing the outfit.
Issuing a statement on Sunday, the ULFA-I wrote, “It may be mentioned that on September 17, 2022, Deep Asom and Pranab Asom escaped from our camp. But on September 18, 2022, the duo was detained by the members in charge of our guard. However, instead of bringing them back to our camp, they were shot dead by our cadres. As per our organization’s law and Code of Conduct, we held our cadres accountable for the murder of the duo and all necessary actions have been initiated against them.”
In this regard, the outlawed faction in the press release slammed GP Singh and questioned about his role in Assam Police.
The ULFA-I statement read, “What have you done? Have you monitored how many fake encounters, sexual assault cases by police, physical assault case, black money seizures, fake gold and drug seizures, extortion by police, and many more such incidents have occurred in Assam after you took charge as the DGP? It happens once in a blue moon for us. But we never fail to provide justice in those cases.”
The ULFA-I further wrote, “Instead of interfering and accessing in our statements, first make your own department clean and transparent. The way you follow a framed Constitution, we also abide by our Constitution.”
The ULFA-I further slammed the Assam DGP by stating that the word ‘indigenous’ is similar to ‘crocodile tears’ and does not suit when he speaks about it. They also charged the DGP for the death of six innocent youths in Assam during the CAB and anti-CAA movements. Furthermore, the ULFA-I went on to ask the DGP why he has not been able to provide justice to deceased SI Junmoni Rabha’s family till now.