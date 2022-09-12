4 "Kidnapped" Minor Girls From Arunachal Rescued In Guwahati

A total of four girls, who were kidnapped from Arunachal Pradesh, were rescued by police in Assam’s Guwahati late Sunday.

In a joint operation, Arunachal Pradesh police and its Assam counterpart rescued the minors from a lodge in Guwahati and arrested a woman, who emerged as the prime suspect.

On September 8, the Diyun Police Station in Changlang district had received a complaint about four girls missing from the Manabhum area.

Following this, Changlang SP Mihin Gambo coordinated with Assam Police DIGP Prasanta Changmai and DCP of Dispur Sudhakar Singh to zero in on the exact whereabouts of the missing minors, they said.

Later, the girls were rescued and handed over to their guardians through the Child Welfare Committee of Changlang.