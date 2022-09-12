Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Varanasi Court Upholds Maintainability Of Pleas

A Varanasi court dismissed a plea of the Anjuman Islamia Masjid committee on Monday that challenged the maintainability of the suit filed by five Hindu women seeking the right to worship in the Gyanvapi mosque compound.

District Judge AK Vishvesh delivered the verdict in the Gyanvapi Shringar Gauri dispute case, posting the matter for hearing on September 22.

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, appearing for the Hindu side in the case said, “The court rejected the Muslim side's petition and said the suit is maintainable. The next hearing of the case is on September 22.”

A petitioner in the Gyanvapi case, Sohan Lal Arya said, “It's a win for the Hindu community. The next hearing is on Sep 22. It's a foundation stone for the Gyanvapi temple. Appeal to people to maintain peace.”

The Hindu side had earlier said that they will seek for a survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the carbon dating of ‘Shivling’ if the judgment came in their favour.

Advocate Jain was quoted by ANI as saying, “Today the court will deliver its judgment on the maintainability of the suit. 1991 Worship Act applies in our favour. If judgment comes in our favour, then we will seek for ASI survey, carbon dating of Shivling.”

Arya said, “Moreover, this day is going to be a very happy day for the Hindu community of the world. Court will give its verdict from 2:00 pm and we have offered prayers for the 'darshan' of Lord Shiva in the morning. After the verdict, we will have 'darshan'. After the verdict comes in our favour, the people of Kashi celebrate by ringing bells and clapping. The people of Kashi will work to awaken the Hindu society.”