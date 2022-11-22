Naharkatia MLA Taranga Gogoi Becomes President of ACA

Naharkatia MLA Taranga Gogoi became the new president of the Assam Cricket Association (ACA).
ACA election for the term 2023-25 was scheduled to be held on November 27 however it was canceled.
The deadline for submission of nominations was November 21 and for withdrawal of nominations was November 22.
The MLA is contesting the election as a representative of the Guwahati Sports Association instead of his home district. Gogoi filed his nomination for the post of president but no other candidate filed for nomination papers against him.
Similarly, incumbent treasurer Tridip Konwar and former Ranji cricketer Rajesh Bora were scheduled to contest for the post of secretary however, Rajesh Bora did not file his nomination at the last minute citing personal difficulties.
Tridip Konwar became the secretary of ACA unopposed.
Meanwhile, ACA has decided to hold elections for other posts through physical and telephone conversations with 31 district representatives.
Accordingly, Rajinder Singh for the post of joint secretary, Chiranjeev Langthasa for the post of treasurer and Rajdeep Oja for the post of vice-president were finalised.
Rajdeep Oja is the son of Guwahati Lok Sabha MP Queen Oja.
Moreover, the name of Mangaldai District Sports Association General Secretary Anupam Deka was finalized as a member of the Apex Council. This is done through selection instead of election of the new committee of the Assam Cricket Association.