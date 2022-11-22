Naharkatia MLA Taranga Gogoi Becomes President of ACA

Naharkatia MLA Taranga Gogoi became the new president of the Assam Cricket Association (ACA).

ACA election for the term 2023-25 was scheduled to be held on November 27 however it was canceled.

The deadline for submission of nominations was November 21 and for withdrawal of nominations was November 22.

The MLA is contesting the election as a representative of the Guwahati Sports Association instead of his home district. Gogoi filed his nomination for the post of president but no other candidate filed for nomination papers against him.

Similarly, incumbent treasurer Tridip Konwar and former Ranji cricketer Rajesh Bora were scheduled to contest for the post of secretary however, Rajesh Bora did not file his nomination at the last minute citing personal difficulties.

Tridip Konwar became the secretary of ACA unopposed.