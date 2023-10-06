4 Labourers Injured as Terrace Collapses at NHPC's Lower Subansiri

Days after the main diversion tunnel reopened after a massive landslide at the Lower Subansiri Hydro Electric Power project of the National Hydro Electric Power Corporation (NHPC), reports of yet another mishap emerged on Friday.
According to sources, the terrace of the hydro electric project’s No. 8 Horse Race Tunnel collapsed while work was underway.
The incident had occurred on September 26, reports said. Allegations have been leveled against the NHPC authorities for trying to cover-up the issue.
Meanwhile, further sources claimed that at least four labourers were injured in the incident.
Notably, water to the power house of the project is supplied through the Horse Race Tunnel from the reserve. The incident which occurred at the tunnel has led to a very intense situation at the project.