Assam

Diversion Tunnel at NHPC’s Lower Subansiri Reopens After Massive Landslide

But as a result of the massive landslide, the main diversion tunnel was reopened once again.
Diversion Tunnel at NHPC’s Lower Subansiri Reopens After Massive Landslide
Diversion Tunnel at NHPC’s Lower Subansiri Reopens After Massive Landslide
Pratidin Time

A massive landslide has been reported at the Lower Subansiri Hydro Electric Power project of the National Hydro Electric Power Corporation (NHPC).

According to sources, the landslide occurred at hills on the right side of the dam.

It is to be noted that on completion of construction of the main dam, the diversion tunnels were closed. But as a result of the massive landslide, the main diversion tunnel was reopened once again.

There is a fear psychosis that in the future, landslides may occur again at the stretch of the hill where the tunnel is situated leading to gradual subsidence of the land.

Diversion Tunnel at NHPC’s Lower Subansiri Reopens After Massive Landslide
Lower Subansiri's Power House Dyke Breached Causing Concern for Locals
Landslide
NHPC
Lower Subansiri Hydro Electric Power project

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/diversion-tunnel-at-nhpcs-lower-subansiri-reopens-after-massive-landslide
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com