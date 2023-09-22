Diversion Tunnel at NHPC’s Lower Subansiri Reopens After Massive Landslide

A massive landslide has been reported at the Lower Subansiri Hydro Electric Power project of the National Hydro Electric Power Corporation (NHPC).
According to sources, the landslide occurred at hills on the right side of the dam.
It is to be noted that on completion of construction of the main dam, the diversion tunnels were closed. But as a result of the massive landslide, the main diversion tunnel was reopened once again.
There is a fear psychosis that in the future, landslides may occur again at the stretch of the hill where the tunnel is situated leading to gradual subsidence of the land.