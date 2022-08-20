4 Minors, 1 Woman Rescued From Human Trafficking From Assam's Bokakhat

In a shocking incident, one married woman and four minors were rescued from human trafficking in Assam’s Bokakhat on Friday night.

According to the sources, the accused, identified as Rangila Karmakar, lured the victims with cash amounts claiming they will get job in different cities of the country and earn a good amount.

An Anganwadi worker met the accused and in between the conversation she allegedly revealed that she works as an agent in Rajasthan where she helps many people in getting jobs as maid across India where they receive minimum Rs. 8,000 as salary.

Rangila further said to her that this time she is taking four girls and one married woman to get them a job on that day.

After the conversation, the anganwadi worker became suspicious and called a teacher of the area from the victims will be taken away and informed him about the incident and to inquire about it.

When it was confirmed they along with the villagers together were successfully nabbed the woman.

Later, the villagers handed over to the Bokakhat Police, however, they alleged the accused was released shortly after the arrest.

It is alleged that Rangila used to lure the girls from poverty section with money and take them away to other cities to work at someone else’s house.