A massive fire broke out at a shop in Guwahati’s Bhangagarh area on Saturday morning.

Sources said the blaze was triggered by a cylinder blast that occurred inside a shop located under the Bhangagarh flyover.

Meanwhile, fire tenders reached the scene and successfully doused the fire.

The fire has also affected the vehicular movement in the area, with smoke engulfing the area.

No casualties or injuries were reported, sources further informed.