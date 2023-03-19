4 Suspected Aides of Amritpal Singh Brought to Assam’s Dibrugarh

Four suspected aides of absconding Sikh radical preacher Amritpal Singh were brought to Assam’s Dibrugarh on Sunday amid tight security.

The four accused were received at Mohanbari Airport by the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of Dibrugarh. They have been kept at the Dibrugarh Central Jail. An SP-rank officer of the Punjab Police, Superintendent of Police Tejbir Singh Hundal, led the team to shift the four arrested to Assam.

A top police source said, "Four detained associates of Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh were recently flown to Dibrugarh by a Special Air Force aircraft. They will probably be kept in the Dibrugarh Central Jail.

"They are being accompanied by a 27-member Punjab Police team, including the IG Jail," the source added.

However, the police have not confirmed any connection of the four accused with the Amritpal Singh case and their transit to Assam is still unknown. The police are not willing to divulge any details as of now.

The development comes, as the Punjab Police has launched a massive crackdown against the 'Waris De Punjab' chief Amritpal Singh, and is making efforts to nab him.

The Punjab Police have arrested as many as 78 members of the outfit while several others have been detained for questioning.

Jalandhar Police Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal said, “Six to seven gunmen of Amritpal Singh are among these arrested by police.”

Earlier in the day, the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services, in the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab, was extended till March 20.

Meanwhile, a fresh FIR has been filed against radical preacher Amritpal Singh, his associates, in the illegal weapons case.