Assam: Security Beefed up at Dibrugarh Airport

The Assam Police have beefed up security at Mohanbari Airport in Assam’s Dibrugarh on Sunday to bring at a few high-profile prisoners from Punjab.

The prisoners will be brought via special Air Force plane from Punjab and will be kept under lockup at Dibrugarh Central Jail, the sources informed.

It is suspected that the high-profile prisoners are none other than the members of ‘Waris de Punjab’ including Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh who will be brought to Dibrugarh from Punjab on a special Air Force plane under tight security.

However, there is no official statement from the police and district administration.

Meanwhile, as per national media, the Waris de Punjab chief Amritpal Singh is still on the run from the Punjab Police and a search to trace him is on.

The Punjab Police have arrested as many as 78 members of the outfit while several others have been detained for questioning.

Jalandhar Police Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal said, “Six to seven gunmen of Amritpal Singh are among these arrested by police.”

Moreover, Amritpal’s close aid Daljeet Singh Kalsi, who handles his finances, was also arrested from Haryana’s Gurgaon.

In addition to this, the internet services have been suspended in the state till Monday noon to prevent the spread of misinformation and rumours through social media.