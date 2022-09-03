4 ULFA-I Cadres Escape From Myanmar Camp

A total of four cadres belonging to the banned outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) reportedly escaped from their camp in Myanmar jungles.

Sources said that cadres had fled the camp on Thursday and have been absconding since.

Two of the escaped cadres have been identified as Madhav Asom and Girish Asom. Their location is not yet known.

More details awaited.

Earlier last month, six ULFA-I cadres fled the banned outfit’s camp, out of which, two of them surrendered to Assam Rifles in Arunachal Pradesh.

It may be noted that one ULFA cadre was sentenced to death by the outfit on August 31 for attempting to flee from the camp.