Assam: Husband Attacks Wife With 'Acid', Booked

In a shocking incident, a woman suffered serious burn injuries after being attacked with 'acid' by her own husband in Assam’s Darrang district.

The incident was reported from Ramnagar in Kharupetia area of the district.

Sources said the accused husband, identified as Amar Dhar, carried out the heinous crime due to a family dispute.

Following the incident, the woman was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Later, the accused husband was arrested by local police. A case has also been registered against him.