4-Year-Old Murdered By Drunk Father In Assam's Cachar

In a case of filicide, a four-year-old toddler was allegedly murdered by his own father. The incident was reported at a tea estate located near Kurkuri village in Assam’s Cachar district.
Sources informed that the accused father, identified as Raju Munda, allegedly barged into their house in an inebriated state and soon picked up an argument with his wife. Things escalated quickly as Raju allegedly assaulted her and subsequently went towards the sleeping baby and suffocated him to death with a blanket.
The macabre act of the father has shocked the villagers who have demanded strict action against the accused father.
Local police reached the scene shortly and recovered the toddler’s body for post-mortem.
Meanwhile, the accused father, Raju, reportedly fled the area before police arrived. A manhunt is on.
Earlier yesterday, another shocker was reported in Assam’s Karimganj wherein a 15-year-old minor girl was allegedly raped and murdered at her residence.
According to sources, the minor died the previous night and her body was recovered the following morning inside her residence. As per the initial reports, the deceased was living alone for a few days in the house as her parents went to visit a close relative. She was alone at the time when the incident took place.
After receiving information about the incident, Karimganj Police along with Superintendent of Police (SP) Partha Pratim Das arrived at the spot and recovered the body.
While it is suspected it was a case of rape and murder, the police have refrained from making any comment stating that it will be revealed only after post-mortem examination.
Speaking to reporters, SP Partha said, “We received information about a girl found dead inside her residence and accordingly a team of police arrived at the spot. We will send the body to Silchal for post-mortem examination. As of now, we cannot make any speculations but further investigation and post mortem will reveal the cause of death.”
No apprehension has been made so far.