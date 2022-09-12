40 Sacks of Burmese Areca Nuts Seized in Assam’s Cachar, 2 Held

Assam Police seized a mini truck carrying 40 sacks of smuggled Burmese Areca nuts in Assam’s Cachar district on Sunday.

According to sources, the bags of areca nuts were smuggled from Mizoram and ‘Kaji’ lemons were spread over to conceal the sacks.

The truck was en route to Cachar when it was intercepted by Dholai Police.

The cost of the areca nuts seized is suspected to be over lakhs.

Two accused have been arrested in connection to the seizure.

Earlier, Burmese Areca Nuts weighing 447 kg worth Rs. 2 lakh were seized from AC coach of Avadh Assam Express in Lumding.