400 Kg Ganja Seized In Assam's Nagaon, One Held

In a joint operation, Assam police and troopers of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) seized 400 kg of ganja and arrested one person in Nagaon district on Friday.

The arrested person has been identified as one Hasan Ali.

Acting on secret information, a combined team of police and CRPF launched an operation at Nagaon town and seized the ganja from a house owned by Hasan Ali who is the kingpin of ganja distribution in the district.

Leena Doley, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Nagaon district told said that Hasan Ali had brought the contraband from Dimapur in Nagaland and distributed it in the Nagaon district.

"Today under the leadership of the Officer-in-Charge of Nagaon police station, we have successfully detected about 400 kg of ganja from the house of Hasan Ali. As per our information, he is the main distributor of ganja in Nagaon. He brings the contraband from Dimapur in Nagaland and he distributes this from his home. We have recovered and seized the ganja. Our drive against drugs and NDPS items is going on. It is a big haul," Doley said.

Earlier on Thursday, a huge quantity of contraband drugs worth Rs 12 lakh was seized in Karimganj district. Two drug peddlers were arrested in connection to it.