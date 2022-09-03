Manipur: 5 JD(U) MLAs Merge With Ruling BJP

A total of five MLAs of the Janata Dal (United) JD(U) have merged with the ruling BJP on Friday, a statement from Manipur Legislative Assembly Secretariat informed.

As per the statement, Speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly is pleased to accept the merger of five JD(U) MLAs with the BJP under the tenth schedule of the Constitution

These five MLAs are - Kh. Joykishan Singh, Ngursanglur Sanate, Md. Achab Uddin, Thangjam Arunkumar and L.M. Khaute.

The BJP clinched a majority of 32 seats in the 60-member state Assembly in the recently held Assembly elections, results of which were declared on March 10.