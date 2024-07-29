40,000 Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 12 Cr Seized In Assam's Cachar

A massive consignment of Yaba tablets worth approximately Rs 12 crore was seized and one person was apprehended in connection with the bust in Assam’s Cachar on Monday.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed about the drug haul on social media, congratulating the state police for their continued efforts in curbing the menace.
According to his post, a consignment of 40,000 narcotic Yaba tablets were seized in an operation that was carried out based on credible intelligence inputs at Islamabad area. The police intercepted a car from which the consignment of Yaba tablets was seized.
“Based on credible intelligence, @cacharpolice conducted a special operation in the Islamabad area today, apprehending an individual with 40,000 Yaba tablets,” the Chief Minister’s post read.
It added, “A vehicle used for transportation was also seized. The estimated market value of the illegal consignment is ₹12 crore. Kudos to @assampolice for their continued efforts for a #DrugFreeAssam.”
Along with the drug bust, the police also apprehended an individual who has been processed for further legal action.