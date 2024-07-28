Cachar Police Seize Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 9 Crore, 1 Apprehended

The Assam Police confiscated narcotics worth Rs 9 crore and apprehended on individual in Cachar district's Katakhal area, reports emerged.
According to information received, the police conducted a special operation on the evening of July 27 in the Katakhal area under the jurisdiction of Dholai Police Station.
Acting on credible intelligence, the police apprehended one individual and seized 30,000 Yaba tablets from his possession.
The apprehended individual has been identified as Abdul Alim (42), a resident of Saptagram, sources said.
In addition to the drugs, the police also seized a scooty bearing registration number AS 11 V/4890, which was being used for the illegal transportation.
The consignment, originating from Mizoram's Aizawl was intercepted before it could reach its intended destination. Further investigations into the operation are currently underway.