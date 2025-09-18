412 Mising Families in Upper Assam Demand Rehab Within 20 Days

In the heart of Dibru-Saikhowa National Park, an explosive warning has been issued — one that could soon dominate the political and social landscape of Upper Assam.

The indigenous Mising community of Laika, who have been fighting for rehabilitation for decades, have set a 20-day deadline for the Assam government to fulfill its promise of resettlement. Failing that, they have vowed to occupy land inside the park and build homes themselves — a move that could trigger a direct confrontation with the authorities.

The ultimatum was delivered during a massive public meeting organized by the Laika Rehabilitation Demand Committee, which saw hundreds of villagers gather to express their anger. Our team from Pratidin Time travelled two hours by boat to reach Laika and witnessed first-hand the charged, defiant mood among the people.

“This is our final warning. If the government fails to rehabilitate us within 20 days, we will build houses inside the national park. We are ready for a full-scale movement,” villagers declared, their voices echoing through the gathering.

For decades, Laika’s residents — nearly 572 families — have lived in limbo, displaced by floods and left without proper rehabilitation after Dibru-Saikhowa was declared a protected area. Successive governments have promised solutions, yet the majority of families remain homeless and without security.

One protester voiced his frustration bluntly: “We have waited patiently because the government promised rehabilitation. Out of 572 affected families, 160 have been resettled in Namphai. Why is it so difficult to resettle the remaining 412 families in Paharpur, as per the government’s own proposal? Every time the Chief Minister comes, we submit memorandums, and every time we are told the matter has been handed to the DC. How long do they expect us to wait? Forty years of protests and nothing has changed.”

He went on to question the state’s priorities: “They say people living in Paharpur are opposing our rehabilitation — but if they are legal residents, why did the government propose resettling us there in the first place? And if they are illegal, why are they not evicted? The government never listens to protests. Even the massive anti-CAA movement didn’t make them budge. For us indigenous people, it seems we have no value.”

The mood in Laika is grim and resolute. Villagers believe they have been betrayed repeatedly and say they are left with no choice but to resort to direct action.

The timing of this ultimatum is crucial — it comes when other indigenous groups like the Moran and Motok communities are already raising demands for recognition and rights, creating a potentially volatile situation across Upper Assam.

“This is not just a protest; this is a struggle for survival,” a youth leader told Pratidin Time. “If this government can evict thousands of hectares of land overnight, why can’t they settle 412 indigenous families who have been waiting for justice for four decades?”