Economic Blockade by Morans Enters Third Day Amid Demands for Constitutional Rights

The economic blockade by the Moran community in Upper Assam’s Tinsukia has entered its third day since 15 September. Large gatherings of people were seen at Makum railway station even late at night.

The organisation has been demanding recognition, protection, and constitutional rights. The protest comes amid continued inaction by both the State and Central governments on their longstanding demands.

“Our blockade targets coal, oil, and timber extracted from Moran land for decades, but we ensure tea and daily essentials reach the people. This protest is against government neglect, not our fellow citizens,” community representatives said.

Yesterday, according to sources, more than 5,000 goods-carrying trucks loaded with timber, coal, oil, and other essential items remained stranded across Tinsukia district. Oil India Limited’s drilling and production activities in several fields were also disrupted due to the blockade.

The agitation, spearheaded by the All Moran Students’ Union, has issued a stern warning to the state government. They stated, “The Chief Minister's false assurances and political gimmicks in the name of ST status will no longer be tolerated. Without granting the ST status, the Moran community will not retreat. The government must be ready to face severe consequences.”

On the same demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, the Matak community is also preparing for large-scale protests. A massive agitation has been scheduled in Tinsukia on Tuesday, September 19, followed by another in Dibrugarh on September 22, where over 20,000 people are expected to participate.

The Matak community’s organisations are gearing up for protests in Dikom, Chabua-Lahowal, and in Tinsukia district’s Panitola, Barekuri, and Dirak Saikhowa, with household-level mobilisation already in progress.

