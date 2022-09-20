Assam: 306 Children Bag Healthy Child Award

As many as 306 children in 33 districts of Assam have been awarded the healthy child award, said the Ministry of Women and Child Development on Monday.

The Healthy Child Award was given to 10 children on September 1 at the state level, on the inaugural function of the Poshan Maah by Assam chief minister and minister for Women and Child Development.

Considering the initiative towards building a healthy nation, Assam shared the goal of "Malnutrition free Assam".

As many as 20 healthy children from Anganwadi Centres were to be awarded as "Healthy Child" prize at the level of Lok Sabha Constituency.

Growth monitoring was done all over the State for the measurement of weight and height of children to identify healthy children in the age groups of 6 months-3 years and 3-5 years and to generate awareness and conduct campaigns for growth measurement of children held from March 21 to March 27, of POSHAN Pakhwada-2022.

Twenty healthy children were identified from each Lok Sabha Constituency covering the ICDS project from respective district during POSHAN Pakhwada.

The main objective of the healthy child award is to identify healthy children in the age groups of 6-3 years and 3-5 years and to generate awareness and conduct campaigns for growth measurement of children, to promote a sense of constructive competition among parents for their child's health and well being.

After measuring the weight of the children, healthy children were identified by plotting appropriately in the WHO growth chart.