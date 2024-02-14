Assam

3.7 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Assam's Kamrup

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre of the earthquake is 3 km from Assam's neighboring state Meghalaya.
3.7 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Assam's Kamrup
3.7 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Assam's Kamrup
Pratidin Time

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale jolted Kamrup district of Assam on Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.

The epicentre of the earthquake is 3 km from Assam's neighboring state Meghalaya.

The earthquake tremors were felt at 19:23:14 IST today at a depth of 19 km. Reportedly, tremors were also felt in parts of Bangladesh and Bhutan.

Taking to platform 'X', the NCS wrote, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 14-02-2024, 19:23:14 IST, Lat: 26.10 & Long: 91.98, Depth: 19 Km ,Region: Kamrup, Assam,"

3.7 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Assam's Kamrup
3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Meghalaya's East Garo Hills
Earthquake
National Centre for Seismology

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/47-magnitude-earthquake-rocks-assam
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com