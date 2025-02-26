Advantage Assam 2.0: ₹4,800 Cr Investment to Revolutionize River Transport

In a game-changing move set to redefine Assam’s inland waterways, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal announced an ambitious investment exceeding ₹4,800 crore to modernize and expand the state's riverine transport sector. The announcement was made at Advantage Assam 2.0, the state’s premier investment summit, on Tuesday.

Highlighting the vast potential of Assam’s complex and dynamic waterways, Sonowal asserted that this investment aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat, propelling the region towards transformative growth. Speaking at a session on Assam’s Roads, Railways, and Riverine Tourism, the Minister emphasized the revival of inland waterways under Modi's leadership, restoring its legacy as a key trade and commerce conduit.

A Vision for Sustainable and Efficient Transport

“With its rich network of rivers, especially the Brahmaputra (NW2) and Barak (NW16), Assam’s waterways hold immense potential. Inland transport is not only futuristic but also a more economic, efficient, and eco-friendly mode of cargo and passenger movement,” Sonowal remarked.

He highlighted the ‘Jalvahak’ scheme, designed to incentivize businesses to transition to water transport, reducing railway and roadway congestion while boosting Assam’s role in India’s journey towards becoming a self-reliant (Atmanirbhar) global economic powerhouse by 2047.

Massive Investments in Key Infrastructure

Sarbananda Sonowal unveiled a host of strategic investments, ensuring that Assam’s riverine ecosystem is equipped with modern infrastructure:

🔹 ₹1,500 crore to transition conventional vessels into Green Vessels by 2030 under the ‘Harit Nauka’ scheme.

🔹 ₹1,500+ crore to boost cruise tourism and cargo handling by 2027-28 in NW2 (Brahmaputra) and NW16 (Barak). Key projects include:

Construction of jetties with modern on-shore facilities at Silghat, Bishwanath Ghat, Neamati Ghat, and Guijan .

with modern on-shore facilities at . A new building for Regional Office, MSDC, Guest House, and ITAT office at Fancy Bazar, Guwahati.

🔹 ₹375 crore earmarked for Phase II of the Ship Repair Facility at Pandu.

🔹 ₹191 crore allocated to ensure a 2.5-meter draft from the Bangladesh Border to Pandu (NW2) by 2026-27, with the Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) leading the operations.

Sonowal reaffirmed the summit’s role as a catalyst for Assam’s economic resurgence, crediting Prime Minister Modi’s unwavering support for the region’s holistic development.

Water Metro, Electric Catamarans, and World-Class Cruise Terminals

A major highlight was the announcement of Guwahati and Dhubri’s upcoming Water Metro Service, modeled on the success of the Kochi Metro, with an investment of ₹315 crore.

Additionally, two Electric Catamarans, built by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), will soon set sail to revolutionize Assam’s waterways. To bolster river tourism, a world-class cruise terminal worth ₹100 crore is set to rise in Guwahati.

In Dibrugarh, ₹120 crore has been earmarked for a Regional Centre of Excellence (RCOE).

Riverine Lighthouses and Fairway Development

To enhance navigational safety, the government will construct five Riverine Lighthouses at Bogibeel, Biswanath, Nimati, Pandu, and Silghat, at a total cost of ₹100 crore.

Further, ₹150 crore will be invested to maintain a 2.5-meter LAD (Least Available Depth) between Pandu and Bogibeel, while two Cutter Section Dredger units will be procured for Brahmaputra (NW2).

IWAI’s Mega Projects for Assam

The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) is spearheading projects worth ₹1,010 crore along the Brahmaputra (NW2) and Barak (NW16). Key developments include:

✔ ₹208 crore for a Ship Repair Facility at Pandu.

✔ ₹180 crore for an alternate road from Pandu to NH27.

✔ New Inland Waterways Terminals (IWT) at Bogibeel (₹66 crore) and Jogighopa (₹82 crore).

Additionally, ₹646 crore has been allocated under the Sagarmala Scheme for constructing riverine infrastructure across Brahmaputra.

For the Barak River, plans include:

✔ Survey Vessel procurement.

✔ Three Amphibian Dredgers.

✔ Floating Terminal facilities at Karimganj and Badarpur.

✔ Steel Pontoons and Gangways for improved connectivity.

Assam’s Road to Maritime Prosperity

The session saw participation from Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Minister Krishnendu Paul, IWAI Chairman Vijay Kumar, and Singapore’s High Commissioner Simon Wong, alongside top corporate leaders from infrastructure, railways, and the marine sector.

Sonowal’s ₹4,800+ crore investment blueprint signals a historic shift for Assam’s inland waterways, laying the foundation for sustainable, efficient, and world-class river transport in the Northeast. With eco-friendly vessels, global-standard terminals, and enhanced cargo handling, Assam is set to harness its riverine wealth like never before.

