Assam Eyes Global Leadership in Agarwood Trade, Minister Bimal Borah Asserts

Assam, the nerve centre of India's agarwood industry, has been playing a crucial role in the extraction and value addition of agarwood, said Assam’s Minister of Industries, Commerce, and Public Enterprises, Bimal Borah, while addressing a seminar titled "Agarwood Processing and Value Addition: Assam’s Next Big Opportunity” held alongside Advantage Assam 2.0 at the Veterinary Science College Ground, Khanapara on Wednesday. Highlighting that Assam has over 10 crore (100 million) agar trees, Minister Borah noted that the state produces the finest agarwood, which is highly valued for perfumes, incense sticks, and traditional medicines. He emphasized that the Assam government has been implementing innovative policies and accelerating infrastructure development to boost the rapid growth of the agarwood industry. He expressed confidence that Assam would emerge as a global leader in the agarwood trade.

Speaking as a panellist, Dr. Jehirul Islam, Chairman of MJI Group, lauded the Assam government’s historic decision to grant legal recognition to agarwood cultivation and trade. He also stated that the International Agar Trade Center, being set up by the state government at Dabidubi in Golaghat district, would open new avenues of opportunity.

Dr. U.S.N. Murthy, Director of NIPER, stressed the importance of value addition, certification, and quality enhancement for agarwood-based products. Meanwhile, Dr. Geetima Das Krishna, North East India head of Invest India, emphasized the need for better coordination among government departments to streamline and accelerate agarwood trade.

Shakti Binay Shukla, Director General of the Fragrance and Flavour Development Centre, highlighted the importance of ensuring high-quality agarwood oil.

Dr. Birendra Tiwari, Director of CSIR-North East Institute of Science and Technology, Jorhat, stated that Assam, with government support, could witness an agarwood revolution similar to Kashmir’s lavender boom under CSIR initiatives.

All panellists underscored the significance of agarwood farming, processing, and value addition for Assam’s economic growth.

It is noteworthy that under the leadership of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, several key amendments have been made to outdated laws concerning agarwood. The restrictions on agarwood have now been eased, allowing farmers to cultivate it freely. Additionally, the Assam Agroforestry Development Board has been established as a Section 8 Company, making it the first of its kind in India, dedicated to promoting agarwood-based industries.

The seminar witnessed participation from various stakeholders, including agarwood traders, farmers, tea growers, and government officials from across Assam and other parts of India. Several MoUs related to investments in the agarwood sector were signed in the presence of Minister Bimal Borah at the conclusion of the event.

