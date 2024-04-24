5 Accused in 2014 Priya Basumatary Murder Acquitted by Chirang Court

Bringing an end to a decades-long legal battle, five persons involved in the gruesome murder of teenager Priya Basumatary in Assam’s Chirang district have been acquitted on Wednesday.
As per reports, the verdict was declared by the District Judicial Court in Chirang. The accused who have been acquitted of their charges are Nembrat Borgayari, Anan Brahma, Lebou Basumatary, Dhananjay Daimary and Soumkhour Basumatary.
It may be mentioned that Priya Basumatary, a 16-year-old girl was brutally murdered in front of her family and other villagers by militant organization National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) in the month of August 2014. She was allegedly murdered in suspicion of being a police informer.
Notably, another accused in Priya Basumatary’s murder, Bishnu Goyari alias G Bidai, Lachit Narzary, Budha Muchahary and Binod Muchahary alias Batha have been absconding since the incident occurred. There no judgment on these four accused were delivered today.
After the incident occurred, late Tarun Gogoi, who was the then Chief Minister of Assam, hurriedly announced a bravery award of Rs 20 lakh as financial assistance to the next of kin and said that his government would institute a bravery award in the name of Priya Basumatary. He also said he would recommend the girl’s name for the national bravery award.