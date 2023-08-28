United Forum of Ex-NDFB Meets Assam CM, Appeals for Ranjan Daimary’s Release
A delegation of the All Bodo Students Union and United Forum of Ex- National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati on Sunday.
According to information, the delegation was led by President Chila Basumatary and Secretary Dil Ranjan Narzary. Various issues pertaining to jailed NDFB leaders and members were discussed in the meeting, reports said.
A memorandum was also submitted to CM Sarma urging him to take an urgent initiative to release the founder president of NDFB, Ranjan Daimary and other jailed members, sources said. The forum also appealed the Assam CM to implement clauses 9.2, 9.3, 9.4 and 10.2 of the BTR Accord.
While talking to media persons after the meeting, vice president of the United Forum of Ex-NDFB, Naisrang Borgoyari said that the Chief Minister was very positive and assured an early resolution to the matters.