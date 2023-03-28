Assam’s Raju Das Assumes Charge as Secy of Sangeet Natak Akademi

Raju Das from Assam joined the top administrative post of 'Sangeet Natak Academy' under the Ministry of Culture as Secretary on Monday.

According to sources, he is a resident of Sivasagar district and only son of Late Dr Damburudhar Das and Buluprabha Das.

Raju Das is the first person from Assam and North East region to join the top administrative post (Secretary) of Sangeet Natak Akademi.

In the year 2005, he assumed charge as a program officer in Sangeet Natak Akademi and later served as Deputy Secretary (Coordinator).

Das also took charge as the Director of the Sattriya Kendra established in Assam under the Sangeet Natak Akademi.

Das began his career as a teacher at Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya in Lucknow.