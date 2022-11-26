Assam: Huge Quantity of Foreign Cigarettes Seized in Tinsukia

In a major haul, the Railway Police seized a huge amount of foreign cigarettes during search operations conducted in Assam’s Tinsukia on Saturday.

According to reports, the cigarettes were being smuggled to Tinsukia via train.

A huge syndicate of Myanmar and Indonesian cigarettes is reportedly flourishing.

Huge quantities of foreign cigarettes were seized in separate raids conducted by the Customs Department in Guwahati on November 8.

At first, as many as 1,48,000 Korean and Chinese cigarettes were seized from the office of Blue Dart in Zoo Road.

In another raid, 3,45,400 foreign cigarettes were seized from a vehicle bearing the registration number AS01 NC 8940.