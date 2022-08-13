5 Fake Dental Clinics Sealed in Karimganj

Five unregistered dental clinics have been sealed by the district administration in Assam’s Karimganj following an operation against fake dentists.

The drive was launched on the basis of several allegations submitted by some of the dentists.

A team led by additional district magistrate Bikram Chasa and joint director of health services, Dr Samsul Alam, sealed five private dental clinics for violations, including running without registration or proper documents.

The chambers of Sagar Dey, Z Islam, M H Laskar, A Rahman, R Ahmed, R Laskar have been sealed by the administration.

ADC Bikram Chasa said, “Though we are yet to file FIRs against the clinics, we have submitted our reports to the deputy commissioner. Further action will be taken according to the instructions of the deputy commissioner."