Delhi Reports 5th Monkeypox Case

Delhi reported the fifth monkeypox case after a 22 year-old-woman of African origin tested positive for the infection.

The woman had travelled to Nigeria a month ago. The woman tested positive for the virus on Friday after she was admitted for showing symptoms of monkeypox.

Four persons are undergoing treatment at the LNJP Hospital in Delhi after being infected by the virus while one patient has been discharged.

In the wake of the positive cases, the Delhi government has directed three private hospitals to create at least 10 isolation rooms each for the management of monkeypox cases.

India has so far logged 10 positive cases and one death due to the virus.

Notably, in July, the World Health Organisation (WHO) had declared the rapidly spreading monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency, terming it a 'public health emergency of international concern' (PHEIC), one step below that of a 'pandemic.'