5 Held For Gang Rape Of Minor Girl In Chirang, Releasing Video

The police in Assam's Chirang district apprehended five out of six accused over the gang rape of a 16-year-old girl. The incident happened last month and only came to fore when a video of it surfaced on social media recently.
The matter was reported from Runikhata village in Chirang's Bengtol close to the Indo-Bhutan border. The accused had uploaded the video on social media after the incident and it has recently gained traction causing tensions to simmer in the region.
This comes amid ongoing protests and demands to ensure women's safety in the state following the gang rape of a 10-year-old girl while returning from tution in Assam's Dhing recently.
Police sources have said that gang rape happened in August, and two out of the six accused are minors.
"The matter is still under investigation, so we cannot reveal much. Five people have been detained so far and we are probing this further," said Chirang Superintendent of Police Akshit Garg.
Six people including two minors were identified as the culprits. After the video surfaced on social media, the girl's family registered a complaint with Runikhata police. Based on the complaint and the evidence at hand, the police launched an investigation and detained five of them, while another suspect remains at large.